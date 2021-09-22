ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
FTSE 100 gains as banks, commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high

  • FTSE 100 up 1.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%
Reuters Updated 22 Sep 2021

London's FTSE 100 recorded its best day in two months on Wednesday, extending gains aided by heavyweight commodity-linked and bank stocks, while investors awaited key central bank meetings for clues on a timeline for tapering policy stimulus.

The FTSE 100 ended 1.5% higher, with banks leading gains after default fears around property giant China Evergrande eased.

"We had a sell-off on the Evergrande fears and now we've rallied back. Today's major Evergrande news has given the market relief, which has pushed banks higher," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

Entain jumped 5.1% to an all-time high after the gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings, which was nearly double a bid it rejected from MGM this year.

Easing lockdowns and travel restrictions coupled with higher commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 gain 1.7% so far this week to trade above the 7,000 psychological level.

Investors now await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting ending later in the day and the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday.

FTSE 100 recovers 1% on energy, mining stock boost

"I don't see the Fed doing anything particularly aggressive just yet, but the language will change, Powell has to actually say something about when taper will start," Temperton added.

Also among the gainers were Industrial metal miners , up 3.2% as copper prices surged.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 0.7%, with Oxford BioMedica being the biggest gainer on a 50 million pound ($68.24 million) investment from Serum Institute of India..

Gains in travel and leisure stocks also supported the mid-cap index.

Over-50s holidays group Saga Plc dropped 0.1% after it warned there was still uncertainty on the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on the sector.

Imperial Leather soap maker PZ Cussons dropped 4.6% after reporting lower first-quarter revenue.

