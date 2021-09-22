ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, Evergrande exhale lifts risk-sensitive currencies

Reuters Updated 22 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: The US dollar slipped ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, while risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan strengthened after China's Evergrande said it would make a bond coupon payment.

Property giant and Asia's biggest junk bond issuer Evergrande said it "resolved" one payment due on Thursday via a private negotiation, easing concerns of default and possible contagion risk, while the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan into the banking system to support markets.

"Being able to make tomorrow's bond coupon payment, that definitely lifted risk sentiment overnight and you saw a typical follow-through reaction in risk currencies, so Canadian dollar high, Aussie dollar higher, Kiwi dollar higher - that was kind of an understandable reaction," said Erik Bregar, an independent FX analyst in Toronto.

Still, uncertainty remains whether the developer will be able to pay the coupon on its offshore dollar bonds, due on Thursday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.28% versus the greenback at $0.725 after rising as much as 0.49% to $0.7268 while the Canadian dollar rose 0.38% versus the greenback at 1.28 per dollar.

The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened versus the greenback at 6.4628 per dollar.

All eyes will be on the Fed later in the session for its policy announcement for signs of when the US central bank plans to begin trimming its monthly asset purchases as well as any insight into the timing of a possible rate hike.

Dollar holds near 1-month high

"There is definitely a more clear consensus going into this meeting, vis-a-vis the previous one, people are looking for a more clear timeline on taper, we have all heard these expectations about a signal to start in November then the actual pace of purchase start declining in September, you could argue expectations are a tad hawkish coming in," Bregar said.

The dollar index fell 0.07%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.1734.

The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened 0.27% versus the greenback at 109.51 per dollar in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy on hold.

Sterling was last trading at $1.3643, down 0.12% on the day ahead of a policy announcement by the Bank of England on Thursday, with expectations for a rate hike being pushed down the road by investors.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 4.58% to $42,457.03 following three straight days of declines.

