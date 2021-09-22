ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat as private banks drag; media stocks surge

Reuters Updated 22 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as major private bank stocks slipped and offset sharp gains in Coal India, while media firms soared on news of Zee Entertainment merging with a rival.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.09% lower at 17,546.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.13% to 58,927.33.

Investors also awaited the results of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, where the central bank is expected to give cues on a possible tapering of its bond buying program.

An indication of tapering would likely impact the market and "suck out some liquidity", said K.K. Mittal, an investment advisor with Venus India.

Private banks fell 0.7%, erasing gains from the previous session, with Housing Development Finance Corp shedding more than 1% to be among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

Media stocks posted their best day ever as Zee Entertainment surged 39% on its board approval for a merger with Sony Group Corp's Indian unit, a week after the Indian media giant's top shareholders had asked for a management reshuffle.

Indian shares slip 1%, hammered by losses in metal

Real estate stocks jumped 8.5%, with Godrej Properties adding 13.2% to lead the charge in the sector.

Analysts have said signs of improving sales on easing COVID-19 restrictions is helping sentiment, with a rise in large asset purchases expected during the upcoming festive season.

Auto stocks ended 1.3% higher, as analysts pointed to similar factors aiding gains in the sector.

Consumer stocks fell, with Nestle India dropping nearly 1.5% to be the top loser on the Nifty 50. On Tuesday, the company's chairman told local media there were no sure signs that sustained consumption is here to stay.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end flat as private banks drag; media stocks surge

KSE-100 recovers after intra-day fall of over 1,200 points

ADB says Pakistan's economy to grow at 4% in FY22

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

People benefitting from corrupt system are opposing use of EVMs: PM Imran

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

Pakistan's fintech TAG gets $12mn funding at $100mn valuation

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

Resettle Orangi, Gujjar nullah affectees in a year, SC directs Sindh govt

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Read more stories