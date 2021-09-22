ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble, stocks recover on oil price rebound

Reuters 22 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday as the finance ministry held a treasury bond auction, helped by oil prices rebounding above $75 per barrel, but amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

By 1120 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 72.77 and had gained 0.3% to trade at 85.37 versus the euro.

The outcome of the Fed's meeting will be announced at 1800 GMT with a news conference half an hour later. Most analysts think the Fed will not go into detail about its tapering plans.

Sberbank CIB analysts said that they expected the dollar to strengthen after the Fed meeting and that the rouble might weaken to the 73.6 mark and possibly further.

Russian officials on Tuesday said Russia would spend around 2.5 trillion roubles ($34 billion) from its National Wealth Fund in the next three years to help revive economic growth.

Russian rouble sinks to 3-week low after parliamentary election

The economy is expected to grow by an average of 3% from 2022-24, the economy ministry said on Tuesday, with economic expansion constrained by central bank rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation.

The finance ministry raised 15 billion roubles ($206 million) by auctioning one OFZ treasury bond on Wednesday, while demand reached 38.1 billion roubles.

OFZs, which Russia uses to plug budget holes, have regained popularity among foreign investors as concerns about sanctions have waned and on expectations their prices could rise higher once the central bank starts cutting rates at some point next year.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.3% at $75.36 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.6% to 1,738.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% higher at 4,015.5 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble, stocks recover on oil price rebound

KSE-100 recovers after intra-day fall of over 1,200 points

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

People benefitting from corrupt system are opposing use of EVMs: PM Imran

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

Pakistan's fintech TAG gets $12mn funding at $100mn valuation

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

Resettle Orangi, Gujjar nullah affectees in a year, SC directs Sindh govt

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Govt employees given major housing relief

Read more stories