ANL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.16%)
ASC 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.45%)
ASL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.5%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
BYCO 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.79%)
FCCL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.39%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.21%)
FNEL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.98%)
GGGL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-7.25%)
GGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-9.16%)
JSCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.62%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.85%)
MDTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-9.83%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 138.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.66 (-4.6%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-16.25%)
PAEL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-6.11%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.49%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.08%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.87%)
PTC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.95%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-11.11%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.15%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 166.47 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.36%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.13%)
WTL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.09%)
BR100 4,749 Decreased By ▼ -109.5 (-2.25%)
BR30 22,963 Decreased By ▼ -901.98 (-3.78%)
KSE100 45,110 Decreased By ▼ -899.21 (-1.95%)
KSE30 17,850 Decreased By ▼ -328.76 (-1.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high

  • The FTSE 100 jumped 0.7% after recording its best session in two months on Tuesday. Industrial metal miners led the gains as copper prices surged after default fears around property giant China Evergrande eased
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, extending gains on the back of heavyweight energy and mining stocks, while investors awaited key central bank meetings for clues on stimulus taper timeline.

The FTSE 100 jumped 0.7% after recording its best session in two months on Tuesday. Industrial metal miners led the gains as copper prices surged after default fears around property giant China Evergrande eased.

Entain jumped 10% to an all-time high and was the top FTSE 100 gainer after the gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings, which was nearly double a bid it rejected from MGM this year.

"While Entain confirmed it would mull over the proposal, there's no guarantee that a deal will go ahead," said Laura Hoy, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Even if the offer is accepted, the usual regulatory scrutiny could be further complicated by antitrust concerns due to BetMGM, Entain's joint venture with US casino operator MGM."

Easing lockdowns and travel restrictions coupled with higher commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 gain 1% so far this week to trade above the 7,000 psychological level.

Investors now await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting ending later in the day and the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 0.5%, with Oxford BioMedica being the second-biggest gainer on a 50 million pound ($68.24 million) investment from Serum Institute of India.

Gains in travel and leisure stocks also supported the mid-cap index.

Over-50s holidays group Saga Plc dropped 2.8% after it warned there was still uncertainty on the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on the sector.

Imperial Leather soap maker PZ Cussons dropped 5.9% to the bottom of the mid-cap index after reporting lower first-quarter revenue.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Read more stories