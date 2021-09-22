ANL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.58%)
ASL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
BYCO 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.02%)
FCCL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFBL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.73%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.68%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
GGGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-5.75%)
GGL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.92%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.12%)
KAPCO 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.28%)
NETSOL 139.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-3.9%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.57%)
PAEL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.89%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.4%)
POWER 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.64%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.09%)
TRG 167.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.75%)
UNITY 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.98%)
WTL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.8%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By ▼ -79.32 (-1.63%)
BR30 23,233 Decreased By ▼ -632.38 (-2.65%)
KSE100 45,328 Decreased By ▼ -680.67 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,893 Decreased By ▼ -285.98 (-1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
BOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December

  • The central bank will begin accepting applications on Wednesday from financial institutions seeking to tap the new scheme
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it will begin disbursing loans in late December under a new scheme targeting activities aimed at combating climate change, as part of efforts to align itself with a global push toward a greener society.

The central bank will begin accepting applications on Wednesday from financial institutions seeking to tap the new scheme. After the December disbursement, loans will be offered about twice a year, the BOJ said in a statement.

Financial institutions will be required to disclose targets and actual results on green investment and loans, as well as what steps they are taking to meet proposed disclosure rules set by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the central bank said.

The central bank decided on the details of the scheme during its two-day rate review, which ended on Wednesday.

The BOJ's green plans come as other major central banks seek to use their institutional heft to tackle climate change.

In July, the BOJ laid out an outline of the climate scheme under which it will offer zero-interest loans that can be rolled over until 2030 to banks that boost green and sustainable loans.

Since then, the central bank has been exchanging views with financial institutions to sort out details, such as disclosure rules and frequency of market operations.

The TCFD is an international body created by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop disclosure rules on climate-related financial risks for companies, banks and investors.

