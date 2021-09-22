ANL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.28%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.92%)
ASL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.38%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
GGGL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.65%)
GGL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.51%)
JSCL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.72%)
KAPCO 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
MDTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-9.83%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.57%)
NETSOL 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-3.69%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.57%)
PAEL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.82%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.4%)
POWER 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.62%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.64%)
SNGP 43.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.55%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.17%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-4.54%)
WTL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.12%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -72.44 (-1.49%)
BR30 23,254 Decreased By ▼ -610.97 (-2.56%)
KSE100 45,373 Decreased By ▼ -635.83 (-1.38%)
KSE30 17,902 Decreased By ▼ -276.64 (-1.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Oil rises over 1% after report of big draw in US crude stocks

  • US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $71.38 a barrel at 0516 GMT, adding to a 35 cent gain from Tuesday
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed US crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $71.38 a barrel at 0516 GMT, adding to a 35 cent gain from Tuesday.

Brent crude futures climbed 88 cents, or 1.2%, to $75.24 a barrel, after gaining 44 cents on Tuesday.

After coming under pressure on Monday on broad market jitters over the possible default of Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group, the oil market's focus turned to tight supply issues.

"Crude is supported by API weekly report which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in US crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

"Prices are still rangebound ahead of EIA weekly report due later today and ahead of US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision ... In the near term, crude may move with larger markets with focus on China and Fed policy."

US crude stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17, market sources said, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

That was a much bigger decline than the 2.4 million-barrel drop in crude inventories that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

The market will be watching for data from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday to confirm the big drops in crude and fuel stocks.

"Given the variety of supportive factors in the energy space, notably sky high natural gas prices, which increase oil's appeal as a substitute, and robust physical demand, dips in prices right now are likely to be short-lived," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets.

Supply is expected to remain tight after Royal Dutch Shell, the largest US Gulf of Mexico producer, said damage to its offshore transfer facilities would cut production into early next year.

Further supporting the market, some producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together called OPEC+, are struggling to increase output up to their targeted levels, sources told Reuters. Most of the shortfall is from Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan.

