ANL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.32%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
ASL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
FCCL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FFL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
FNEL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.37%)
GGL 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.07%)
MLCF 34.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-11.06%)
PAEL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
POWER 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PRL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
SNGP 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
TELE 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 171.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.62%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.92%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.18%)
BR100 4,826 Decreased By ▼ -32.25 (-0.66%)
BR30 23,696 Decreased By ▼ -169.72 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,602 Decreased By ▼ -407.31 (-0.89%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By ▼ -188.27 (-1.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open lower

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.31 percent or 93.92 points to 29,745.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.35 percent or 7.27 points to 2,057.28
AFP 22 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Wednesday as the global market tried to digest the crisis at Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.31 percent or 93.92 points to 29,745.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.35 percent or 7.27 points to 2,057.28.

The dollar stood at 109.15 yen, slipping from 109.21 yen in New York Tuesday.

Lingering worries over the Evergrande crisis continued to weigh on the market, with US shares ending down even after some Asian and European markets managed to gain overnight.

Overnight the Dow lost 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent. But the Nasdaq firmed 0.2 percent.

It came despite Frankfurt rising 1.2 percent and Paris adding 1.3 percent.

"US shares overnight ended in a way that left a bad taste in the mouth," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Tokyo market will see "directionless trade," it said, adding that the market will take "one step forward, one step back."

"We don't expect the risk-off sentiment stemming from China will push down Japanese shares very deeply, but it is also true that it has poured cold water on recent optimism," Okasan said.

Investors are watching policy meeting decisions by the Bank of Japan and US Federal Reserve.

"Market sentiment remains fragile ahead of the FOMC today" and with focus on Evergrande, Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

The worst fears over Evergrande seem to have calmed "as analysts put their faith in China's authorities to undertake an orderly restructuring," he added.

The market is now focused on any "hawkish surprise" from the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell's statement, he added.

The appreciation of the yen hit exporters. Toyota fell 1.07 percent to 9,823 yen. Sony Group slipped 0.73 percent to 12,250 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc gave up 2.01 percent to 25,060.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu, which counts China as its major market, fell 1.12 percent to 2,684 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.49 percent to 641.9 yen after it officially announced sales of its US unit Union Bank.

Yen Nikkei 225 index Tokyo shares opened lower

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open lower

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, names new envoy

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

2023 elections will be held after 7th census

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

Read more stories