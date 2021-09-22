ANL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.32%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
ASL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
FCCL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FFL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
FNEL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.37%)
GGL 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.07%)
MLCF 34.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-11.06%)
PAEL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
POWER 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PRL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
SNGP 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
TELE 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 171.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.62%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.92%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.18%)
BR100 4,826 Decreased By ▼ -32.25 (-0.66%)
BR30 23,696 Decreased By ▼ -169.72 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,602 Decreased By ▼ -407.31 (-0.89%)
KSE30 17,991 Decreased By ▼ -188.27 (-1.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
IMF execs meets over charges boss changed data to favor China

  • The board did not announce any immediate decision and said it would meet again soon
AFP 22 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's board of directors met Tuesday over charges that its director, Kristalina Georgieva, pressured staff in 2017 when she was the World Bank CEO to change data in a key ranking report to paint China in a more positive light.

The board did not announce any immediate decision and said it would meet again "soon."

"The IMF's Executive Board met today for an initial briefing from the Ethics Committee on the matter related to Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva's alleged role in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 as described in the Investigation's Report," the IMF said in a statement.

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

It added that the board "emphasized the importance it attached to conducting a thorough, objective, and timely review and agreed to meet again soon for a further discussion."

The board had already met with Georgieva, who denies the charges, last Thursday and Friday, immediately after the investigation was made public.

The independent investigation found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva and then World Bank President Jim Yong Kim pressured staff to change their methodology to allow China not to dip in the closely watched rankings.

The investigation, carried out at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, had raised concerns about the loss of confidence in international institutions.

The US Treasury said it was analyzing the report, whose conclusions it considered "worrying."

US voices weigh heaviest in the IMF executive board, which chooses the organization's managing director, and the country also has a right of veto.

Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.

Romer, who was World Bank chief economist during Georgieva's time there, criticized her for engineering what he described as a "whitewash" of separate concerns he raised about the institution's flagship Doing Business report.

The World Bank immediately announced that it would stop publishing the report.

