ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

AFP 22 Sep 2021

PARIS: The OECD warned Tuesday of an “uneven” global economic recovery as it lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for the world and the United States while raising the outlook for Europe.

The world economy has bounced back this year on the back of stimulus measures, the rollout of effective Covid vaccines and the resumption of many economic activities, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said.

But the Paris-based organisation voiced concerns about lower vaccination rates in poorer countries.

“The recovery remains very uneven, with strikingly different outcomes across countries,” the OECD said in its interim economic outlook.

Global gross domestic product has surpassed its pre-pandemic level following last year’s Covid-induced recession.

Global output is now expected to expand by 5.7 percent this year, down 0.1 percentage points from the organisation’s previous forecast in May.

But the outlook for 2022 has slightly improved, with 4.5 percent growth now expected, up by 0.1 points.

“Output and employment gaps remain in many countries, particularly in emerging-market and developing economies where vaccination rates are low,” the report said.

OECD says 130 countries agree global taxation deal

The OECD lowered its growth outlook for the United States, from 6.9 to 6.0 percent this year. The US Congressional Budget Office has forecast 6.7 percent growth for the world’s top economy.

The Delta variant hit the US economy harder in the second quarter “but it is picking up again very strongly,” the OECD’s chief economist, Laurence Boone, said at a news conference.

The OECD’s eurozone forecast was raised by one point to 5.3 percent, though the outlook varied within the single-currency bloc, with higher growth now expected in France, Italy and Spain while Germany was not performing as well.

The growth prospects of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey have also improved, while those of Australia, Britain, Japan and Russia were lowered.

The forecast for China, the world’s second biggest economy and a driver of global growth, remained unchanged at 8.5 percent.

The impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has “so far been relatively mild” in countries with high vaccination rates, but it has lowered the momentum elsewhere and added pressures to global supply chains and costs, the OECD said.

“Sizeable uncertainty remains,” the report said, warning that slow progress in vaccination drives and the spread of virus mutations would lead to a weaker recovery and larger job losses.

“What worries us even more is that many emerging markets with the exception of China are still far behind advanced ones for vaccination programme levels,” Boone said.

“The situation is even worse in low income countries.” Earlier this month, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment that vaccine-manufacturing nations have been unable to ramp up production toward the goal of vaccinating some 70 percent of the world population by the first half of 2022.

Antonio Guterres UNITED NATIONS US economy OECD Delta variant

Comments

1000 characters

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

2023 elections will be held after 7th census

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

NADRA services to remain suspended on 25th, 26th

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

Read more stories