Afghan refugees: Coca-Cola Foundation responds to UNHCR's call

KARACHI: The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, has awarded a grant of US$300,000 to provide humanitarian relief to displaced persons impacted by the recent crisis in Afghanistan.

According to an announcement, this relief is awarded to USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with a specific focus on women and children. According to UNHCR, the impact of the conflict on women and girls has been particularly devastating almost 80 percent of newly displaced Afghans are women and children.

The Coca-Cola Foundation chose to work with UNHCR because the organization is engaging with the host government at all levels to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to Afghan refugees.

The support by The Coca-Cola Foundation provides immediate assistance for Afghans seeking safety in Pakistan. UNHCR's activities in Pakistan support ongoing efforts with the government who has for decades generously hosted and provided protection to Afghan refugees.

UNHCR will use the grant funding to provide over 3,000 displaced individuals, shelter and core relief items - including tents, thermal blankets for the upcoming harsh winter, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, cooking sets, jerry cans, buckets, solar lamps and hygiene products to address maternal and child health needs.

