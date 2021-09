PPDWP approves four more uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,165.36 million.

These schemes were approved in the 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

