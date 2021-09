1500 filtration plants to be functional by December: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 50 more filtration plants, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that clean drinking water will be provided to 15 million people under the Punjab Aab e Pak Authority (PAPA) and NGOs by the end of December.

While inaugurating the filtration plants, the governor maintained that the PAPA will complete 1500 filtration plants by the end of December this year.

