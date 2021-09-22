ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
Business

Sindh E&T dept allows 5pc relief on property tax till 30th

KARACHI: Sindh Excise & Taxation department has decided to allow 5 percent tax relief on the payment of property...
Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Excise & Taxation department has decided to allow 5 percent tax relief on the payment of property tax by September 30, 2021.

This was informed by the director property taxes at a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chwala on the other day.

Director Property Taxes-I Samina Bhutto informed during the meeting that the computerized challan forms had been issued and five percent relief would be given to those who deposited their property tax till September 30. She further said that a massive media campaign would also be launched to motivate the property tax defaulters to deposit their taxes in order to avoid any legal action against them.

Later, E&T minister directed the Excise officers to expedite the work on property tax collection. He stressed upon taking stern action against property tax defaulters and seal their shops, houses, and other belongings in case they did not deposit their taxes but under the legal framework. He also warned the property tax defaulters that their properties might be auctioned if they failed to deposit their due taxes. Furthermore, he also gave the go-ahead to constitute special teams for the recovery of property taxes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

