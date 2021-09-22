ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Sindh governor meets 30-member Punjab PA delegation

APP 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: A 30-member delegation of parliamentarians from the Punjab Assembly led by Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Tuesday.

The delegation is on a 3-day visit under Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Program to Sindh. The Inter-Exchange Parliamentary visit is aimed at strengthening democratic norms in the country by promoting friendly relations, working cooperation and understanding among the elected representatives of the country. The governor observed that such initiatives were instrumental to improve bilateral relations and promoting parliamentary diplomacy.

