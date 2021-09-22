ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd        15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                    15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)         13-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd                16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B   15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)        15-09-2021     24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                18-09-2021   24-09-2021   52.5%(i)      16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd        11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B  16-09-2021     25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021     28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)        20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021     29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.*  23-09-2021   29-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                       25-09-2021   29-09-2021   20%(ii)       23-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)        22-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021     30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.  29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#                27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)        23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#      02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#                04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)        01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)       04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                     07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
First P rudential Modaraba         30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B  06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B    06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                          15-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Limited      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)       06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)     06-10-2021     16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)        07-10-2021     16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
TPL Trakker Limited                12-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                          18-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**       08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)       13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Limited          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Limited       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B          13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B           13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B   13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Limited               15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F)        14-10-2021     21-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)       14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Macter International Limited       16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)        14-10-2021     23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   97.19916%R    15-10-2021
Ismail Industries Limited          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)       15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                     19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd            18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)        14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        18-10-2021     26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B   18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)        11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)       19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B  19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd.     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)        19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Limited               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)        19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd.21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)    20-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Limited     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd   22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                          29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd                24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B  21-10-2021     30-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                                             331%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

