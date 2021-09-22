KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 20%(i) 13-09-2021 Next Capital Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Faysal Bank Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 5%(i) 13-09-2021 Attock Refinery Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Attock Petroleum Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 245%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 300%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15%(F),15%B 15-09-2021 23-09-2021 Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-09-2021 24-09-2021 80%(F) 15-09-2021 24-09-2021 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-09-2021 24-09-2021 52.5%(i) 16-09-2021 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd 11-09-2021 25-09-2021 Arif Habib Ltd 18-09-2021 25-09-2021 100%(F),10%B 16-09-2021 25-09-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-09-2021 26-09-2021 Lucky Cement Ltd 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120%(F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(i) 20-09-2021 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26%(ii) 20-09-2021 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021 Atlas Battery Ltd 15-09-2021 29-09-2021 40%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 29-09-2021 International Steels Ltd 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 70%(F) 17-09-2021 29-09-2021 ICI Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 Cyan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 60%(i) 21-09-2021 Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.* 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 25-09-2021 29-09-2021 20%(ii) 23-09-2021 Security Papers Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 90%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021 International Industries Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 65%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021 Emco Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 NIL 30-09-2021 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 45%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 100%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 15%(i) 22-09-2021 Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 365%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Panther Tyres Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 20%(F),20%B 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 29-09-2021 30-09-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd# 25-09-2021 02-10-2021 02-10-2021 Tri-Pack Films Ltd# 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 04-10-2021 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 NIL 04-10-2021 The Hub Power Company Ltd 25-09-2021 05-10-2021 50%(F) 23-09-2021 05-10-2021 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 05-10-2021 NIL 05-10-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd# 02-10-2021 08-10-2021 08-10-2021 The Bank of Punjab# 04-10-2021 10-10-2021 11-10-2021 Bestway Cement Ltd 05-10-2021 11-10-2021 40%(F) 01-10-2021 11-10-2021 Thal Ltd 06-10-2021 12-10-2021 120%(F) 04-10-2021 12-10-2021 K-Electric Ltd 07-10-2021 13-10-2021 NIL 13-10-2021 First P rudential Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 0.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 First Pak Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 KASB Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 4.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 Awwal Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 3.20%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 National Foods Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 100%(F),25%B 06-10-2021 14-10-2021 Interloop Ltd 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 10%(F),3%B 06-10-2021 15-10-2021 Trust Modaraba 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 NIL 15-10-2021 Thatta Cement Company Limited 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 2.5%(F) 06-10-2021 15-10-2021 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 16-10-2021 12.50%(F) 06-10-2021 16-10-2021 GoodLuck Industries Ltd 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 30%(F) 07-10-2021 16-10-2021 Pakgen Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021 Lalpir Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021 TPL Trakker Limited 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 NIL 18-10-2021 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 12-10-2021 19-10-2021 25%(i) 08-10-2021 Engro Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 70%(ii) 11-10-2021 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 14-10-2021 20-10-2021 NIL 20-10-2021 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021 Merit Packaging Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 148%R** 08-10-2021 21-10-2021 Matco Foods Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021 National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 Agriauto Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 120%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021 Cherat Packaging Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021 TPL Properties Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021 Ghani Global Glass Limited 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 15%B 13-10-2021 23-10-2021 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 5%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 25%(F),10%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Pakistan PVC Limited 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35%(F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 16-10-2021 22-10-2021 25%(F) 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 16-10-2021 22-10-2021 100%(F) 14-10-2021 22-10-2021 Macter International Limited 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 20%(F) 14-10-2021 23-10-2021 Nimir Resins Ltd 17-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 16-10-2021 25-10-2021 30%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021 Descon Oxychem Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 10%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021 Fauji Foods Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 97.19916%R 15-10-2021 Ismail Industries Limited 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 150%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd-Preference 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 15%(F) Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100%(F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021 Habib Rice Products Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 60%(F) 14-10-2021 26-10-2021 Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Bolan Castings Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Gatron(Industries) Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F),20%B 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 Shield Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 27-10-2021 20%(F) 11-10-2021 27-10-2021 Nishat Power Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%(ii) 19-10-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5%(F),8%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100%(F),10%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Allied Rental Moadarba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 Nishat Mills Limited 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 40%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd.21-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50%(ii) 20-10-2021 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 120%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 United Brands Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 NIL 29-10-2021 Millat Tractors Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 500%(F),20%B 21-10-2021 30-10-2021 Modaraba Al-Mali 331%R ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

