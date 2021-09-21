ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Corn eases as harvest, exports weigh

  • US corn, soy crop ratings improve as harvest gets going
  • Dollar rally adds to export worries after storm disruption
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn eased for a fourth session on Tuesday as an improved crop rating and an advancing harvest in the United States created supply pressure, while a dollar rally and lingering storm disruption cooled export sentiment.

Wheat tracked corn lower but soybeans ticked up, steadying after a near three-month low.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday's market close that the US corn harvest was 10% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 9% for this time of year.

The USDA rated 59% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, while also raising its soybean good-to-excellent score by 1 point to 58%. Analysts on average had expected no change to either rating.

The crop update tempered supply worries that had helped push corn to a two-week high last week.

"Overall, prices are in a holding pattern as there are no new supply challenges," Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank, said. "US dollar strength is impacting prices and we have supplies coming in the market from the US harvest."

The dollar index hit a one-month peak on Monday in a rush to safety as investors fretted over the risk of a default by property developer China Evergrande. The US currency edged lower on Tuesday.

A stronger dollar makes US grains less attractive to overseas buyers.

Corn, soyabeans slump on harvest pressure, falling equities, oil

US grain shipments have seen a lull following damage to US Gulf Coast terminals caused by last month's Hurricane Ida.

USDA data on Monday showed corn export inspections were down 48% from the same week a year ago, while soybean inspections were down 80%.

However, in a sign activity was resuming, US corn and soy exports increased from the previous week, the data showed.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $5.17-1/2 a bushel by 1134 GMT.

CBOT wheat gave up 0.3% to $6.99 a bushel. Soybeans added 0.2% to $12.64-1/2 a bushel, steadying after earlier touching their lowest since June 25 at $12.60-1/4.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn eases as harvest, exports weigh

Pakistan contemplates legal action after England, New Zealand teams' withdrawal

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on Power and Petroleum

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports: COAS

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

India seizes $2.7bn Afghan heroin haul amid Kabul takeover chaos

Tarin bemoans ‘NAB fear’ hindrance

Read more stories