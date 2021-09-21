ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.21%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
GGGL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GGL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.49%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.87%)
PACE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
POWER 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.15%)
PRL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.51%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.3%)
TELE 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.3%)
TRG 176.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 13.7 (0.28%)
BR30 24,472 Increased By ▲ 48.73 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,597 Increased By ▲ 68.35 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,451 Increased By ▲ 28.76 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Russian rouble recovers some ground, Rosneft shares jump

  • The rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.25 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 85.94 versus the euro
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed versus the dollar on Tuesday, recovering from a three-week low hit in the previous session, as oil prices pared some losses and investors looked ahead to a US Federal Reserve meeting.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.25 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 85.94 versus the euro.

"We do not expect strong volatility on the foreign exchange market," said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note, with the rouble expected to partially recoup some of Monday's losses.

Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 meeting, bracing for it to take another step towards tapering stimulus.

"Investors will be cautious ahead of the Fed meet, fearing that the regulator may signal the beginning of a tighter policy," wrote BCS Global Markets analysts.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $74.65 a barrel, pulling Russian stock indexes, which had sunk to near three-week lows on Monday, higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 1,713.6 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 3,983.8 points.

Oil major Rosneft's shares jumped 2.4% after a newspaper report said the Russian government could allow the company to export 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Europe a year on a trial basis.

Shares in Russian gas giant Gazprom also ticked up 1.3% amid a gas price surge in Europe that threatens to push up winter fuel bills, hurt consumption and exacerbate a near-term spike in inflation.

