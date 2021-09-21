ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.29%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FFL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
GGGL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GGL 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.49%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.15%)
NETSOL 152.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.87%)
PACE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
PRL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 45.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.75%)
TRG 176.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
WTL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 12.9 (0.26%)
BR30 24,472 Increased By ▲ 48.78 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,590 Increased By ▲ 61.82 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,445 Increased By ▲ 22.79 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
European shares bounce after worst session in two months; UMG soars in debut

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

European shares rose on Tuesday after their biggest fall in two months on easing worries about the spillover from the crisis at China's Evergrande, although gains were capped by fears major central banks could announce a tapering in stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% by 0704 GMT after sinking to a two-month low in the previous session.

Universal Music Group, the business behind singers such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, soared 38.1% in its first day of trading. The company was valued at around 33.5 billion euros ($39.30 billion) ahead of its debut.

Media, mining and energy stocks led early gains, while Germany's DAX rebounded from its lowest level since late-July.

US stock futures also bounced a day after global markets were roiled by concerns the potential default by Evergrande, the world's biggest property developer, could hurt China's real estate sector, as well as banks and the economy.

Evergrande, struggling for cash, owes $305 billion.

Investor attention this week is also on policy meetings at a slate of central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, with expectations running high for some of them to indicate they were ready to lower the pandemic-era stimulus on signs inflation was running persistently high.

Britain's National Express jumped 7.3% after rival Stagecoach Group said it was in talks with National Express about a possible all-share merger.

Stagecoach's shares surged 16%.

