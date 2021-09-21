Tokyo's Nikkei ends down over 2% on China debt crisis fears

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed down more than two percent Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on fears over the possible collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 2.17 percent or 660.34 points to end at 29,839.71, while the broader Topix index fell 1.70 percent or 35.62 points to 2,064.55.

"The Nikkei index opened lower following falls of the three major US indexes. Mainly business-sensitive stocks were sold on worries over the financing of the Chinese property giant," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 109.52 yen in Asian trade, against 109.38 yen in New York.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.8 percent at 33,970.47, the broad-based S&P finished down 1.7 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 2.2 percent.