ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.29%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FFL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
GGGL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GGL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.49%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.15%)
NETSOL 152.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.87%)
PACE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
PRL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 45.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.7%)
TRG 176.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 12.83 (0.26%)
BR30 24,474 Increased By ▲ 50.89 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,589 Increased By ▲ 60.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,446 Increased By ▲ 23.95 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

British tennis must build on Raducanu success, says Murray

  • Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament in New York this month as she beat Leylah Fernandez to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

British tennis must capitalise on Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph and make the sport more accessible to ensure the wait for another Grand Slam champion is not too long, former world number one Andy Murray said.

Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament in New York this month as she beat Leylah Fernandez to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years.

Murray himself ended Britain's 76-year wait for a male Grand Slam champion when he overcame Novak Djokovic in the 2012 final at Flushing Meadows.

"For a country that hosts the biggest tennis tournament in the world and certainly not lacking in money, that's not really good enough," Murray, who will play in the Moselle Open in Metz later on Tuesday, told reporters, referring to the Wimbledon championships.

"Now should be an opportunity to try to make sure it's not another huge wait. They need to try to take the opportunity."

The three-times Grand Slam champion said tennis in Britain had to change its image of being exclusive.

"If your image is that it's a rich person's sport and it's too expensive to play, I'm sure that it potentially puts people off, parents as well, getting their kids into it," he said.

Murray said he would not give Raducanu advice without being asked by the 18-year-old.

"I never really liked it when all of the ex-British players were always wading in after every win and loss about what you should be doing, what you shouldn't be doing," Murray said.

"I found it incredibly irritating and still do. I don't want to be that person."

Andy Murray Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu

Comments

1000 characters

British tennis must build on Raducanu success, says Murray

Tarin bemoans ‘NAB fear’ hindrance

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

Pakistan contemplates legal action after England, New Zealand teams' withdrawal

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Read more stories