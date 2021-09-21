Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has deferred submission of proceeds realization certificate for freight and container detention charges for Afghan Transit Trade consignments for next six months.

According to a directive issued by SBP on Monday, based on representations received from various stakeholders and to facilitate Afghan Transit Trade in current circumstances, it has been decided to defer some requirements until March 31, 2022.

As per announcement submission of proceed realization certificate for freight and container detention charges in respect of consignment of Afghan Transit Trade as mentioned in Para 4((i(n)) & 4A((ii(g)), Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual is being deferred.

In addition, maintaining separate PKR account by shipping companies/agents for accepting container detention charges as mentioned in Para 4A(i), Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual is also deferred up to March 2022. The SBP has advised authorized dealers to bring these developments to the notice of all their constituents for meticulous compliance.

