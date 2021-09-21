ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA tells IHC it has closed case against ex-Pemra chief

Terence J Sigamony 21 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had closed the case against former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, on Monday, heard the petition filed by the former chairman PEMRA, who had challenged the FIA summons, issued to him.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general said that the case has been closed after seeking legal opinion in this matter. He also submitted that the FIA's inquiry closure report in the case, saying that it did not fall under section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The additional attorney general then requested the IHC bench to dispose of the matter related to the FIA's call up notice against Alam.

However, the IHC chief justice refused to dispose of the case and connected the matter with other similar petitions to decide the larger question of abuse of power under the PECA.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until September 27. Alam has filed the petition under Article 199 of Constitution through advocate Sajid Tanoli.

In his petition, the senior journalist and former chairman PEMRA challenged the summons issued to him by the FIA over his recent tweets and social media posts.

The FIA had summoned him on a complaint filed by a lawyer who accused him of anti-state rhetoric.

Absar; however, challenged the summons and contended that the FIA summoned him without providing details of the complaint.

He said that the summons were issued even after the date on which he was supposed to appear before the investigation officer.

He termed the summon malafide and requested the court to declare it as illegal and unlawful.

He also prayed before the court to direct the FIA not to harass, humiliate, threat or arrest him in connection with the complaint lodged by a lawyer with the investigative agency.

The Cyber Crime Reporting Centre of the FIA had issued notice to the former chairman Pemra regarding a complaint that he had uploaded defamatory tweets against the State individuals, and departments through his Twitter account. The former chairman adopted that he highlighted human rights violations through his Twitter handle and tried to defend the aggrieved and deprived segments of the society, and also for the supremacy of the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

He argued that through notices, the respondents were trying to harass, humiliate, blackmail, and arrest him illegally, unlawfully, without due process of law, and that the same was part of the campaign of silencing sane voices.

He informed the court that time and again, he requested the SHO to provide him a copy of complaint, evidence, and material, if any, so that he may furnish his defense but the SHO flatly refused to provide any document to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court FIA PEMRA Absar Alam Cyber Crime ustice Athar Minallah

Comments

Comments are closed.

FIA tells IHC it has closed case against ex-Pemra chief

Fitch Solutions sees real GDP growth at 4.2pc

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories