Buzdar says foundation of 'new Pakistan' laid in AJK

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with the President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Barrister Sultan...
Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with the President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Monday, said that the foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid in AJK as the politics of public service and transparent governance have defeated negative politics.

Both slammed Indian atrocities and oppression being committed against the oppressed Kashmiris. The CM maintained that PTI's success in AJK elections showed that the people want continuity of policies adding that Azad Kashmir will move on the road to development and prosperity.

He said that the Modi regime's policy of state-sponsored oppression has been totally failed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry regretted that India has turned occupied Kashmir into prison while the Kashmiris have sparked the candle of freedom with their blood. Similarly, a conspicuous change is everywhere visible in Punjab as the hard work done by Usman Buzdar is praiseworthy, he concluded.

Moreover, talking to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Abdul Qadir, the CM said the country demands unity and brotherhood from all of us; it is incumbent upon us to move the country forward with the power of unity.

Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the composite development vision of chief minister Punjab. He appreciated that solid steps have been taken by CM Usman Buzdar to promote inter-provincial harmony and valuable cooperation has been extended for the development of Balochistan province.

The CM maintained that the Punjab government has taken exemplary steps to promote inter-provincial harmony because progress and prosperity of Balochistan province is the development of the country. Furthermore, the CM inaugurated a 5-day long anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to the children. The CM directed that observance of corona SOPs should also be observed and no child should remain unattended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

