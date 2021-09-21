ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Sindh PA session: Treasury benches reject adjournment motion on LG polls

Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The government Monday rejected an adjournment motion during the Sindh Assembly session regarding the holding of local bodies' election, saying that the matter is sub judice. MMA's Syed Abdul Rashid tabled an adjustment motion asking the government for the local bodies' poll in the province that failed to find headway in the House for discussion.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla turned down the motion, saying that the issue of the local bodies election is before the court, thus the house cannot discuss it. He said that without the census results, the government cannot hold election. If the heads count is made by now, election will be announced the next moment.

The house also turned down a privilege motion placed by the PTI's Saeed Afridi, who was of the firmed opinion that Secretary Labour Department failed to entertain his requisition. Mukesh Kumar said that the opposition lawmaker had sought jobs for his people from the Secretary since he cannot employ anyone. He opposed the move straight away.

Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho assured the legislature of a probe into ascertaining that what caused a10-year kid to die in Nawabshah. She replied to call attention notice by PTI's Dr Imran Ali Shah, who raised the issue of a kid died of snake bite at a hospital for vaccine was not administered to the ailing patient.

Vaccines remained in refrigerator but the hospital staff did use it to cure the kid, who succumbed to snake venom, he said.

Dr Azra said that she was unaware of the incident and will start inquiry into knowing the fact. However, she informed the house that all hospitals are having the vaccine for snake bite treatment.

Hospitals in Sindh have some 1.8 million vaccine doses. The assembly also passed a resolution unanimously to second the previous adopted move asking the government to make it mandatory for school syllabus publications to print "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a final messenger of Islam" in golden letters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

