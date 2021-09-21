Sindh PA session: Treasury benches reject adjournment motion on LG polls

KARACHI: The government Monday rejected an adjournment motion during the Sindh Assembly session regarding the holding of local bodies' election, saying that the matter is sub judice. MMA's Syed Abdul Rashid tabled an adjustment motion asking the government for the local bodies' poll in the province that failed to find headway in the House for discussion.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla turned down the motion, saying that the issue of the local bodies election is before the court, thus the house cannot discuss it. He said that without the census results, the government cannot hold election. If the heads count is made by now, election will be announced the next moment.

The house also turned down a privilege motion placed by the PTI's Saeed Afridi, who was of the firmed opinion that Secretary Labour Department failed to entertain his requisition. Mukesh Kumar said that the opposition lawmaker had sought jobs for his people from the Secretary since he cannot employ anyone. He opposed the move straight away.

Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho assured the legislature of a probe into ascertaining that what caused a10-year kid to die in Nawabshah. She replied to call attention notice by PTI's Dr Imran Ali Shah, who raised the issue of a kid died of snake bite at a hospital for vaccine was not administered to the ailing patient.

Vaccines remained in refrigerator but the hospital staff did use it to cure the kid, who succumbed to snake venom, he said.

Dr Azra said that she was unaware of the incident and will start inquiry into knowing the fact. However, she informed the house that all hospitals are having the vaccine for snake bite treatment.

Hospitals in Sindh have some 1.8 million vaccine doses. The assembly also passed a resolution unanimously to second the previous adopted move asking the government to make it mandatory for school syllabus publications to print "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a final messenger of Islam" in golden letters.

