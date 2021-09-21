ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
Sep 21, 2021
Salman Aslam elected KATI chief unopposed

Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

KARACHI: New office-bearers of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have been elected unopposed. According to details, renowned businessman Muhammad Salman Aslam has been elected for the presidency of 2021-22 while Maheen Salman has been elected as senior vice-president and Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari as vice-president.

On the occasion, SM Muneer Patron-in-Chief KATI, congratulated Salman Aslam on becoming the president of KATI and said that the previous presidents of the past had served the business community and Salman Aslam is the best choice to further enhanced the efforts and services rendered for the betterment of the national economy.

He said that Saleem-uz-Zaman also performed well in KATI and raised the standard. S M Muneer hoped that Salman Aslam, Maheen Salman and Farrukh Qandhari would further enhance the performance of KATI.

Newly-elected president of KATI Salman Aslam said that he was grateful to the patron-in-chief S M Muneer and all the members who expressed full confidence. He said that after assuming the office of KATI as president, he will serve the business community as per the vision and guidance of S M Muneer and would take all possible steps for the betterment of Korangi Industrial Area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

