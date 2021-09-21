ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
Polio campaign: 2.3m children to be vaccinated

Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Some 2.3 million children will be vaccinated against polio virus during the polio eradication campaign which was kicked off in the metropolis on Monday. As per officials, the campaign will involve more than 23,000 polio workers who have been specially trained to implement Covid-19 SOPs.

Administrator Karachi, and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that citizens should support the government and UNICEF in the fight against polio to protect future generations from the disease. "Polio is a disease and a risk that, if left unchecked, can lead to permanent disability for life," the Administrator said in a message to the citizens.

He said that according to the doctors, the only way to prevent this disease is polio vaccine, so all parents should give polio vaccine to their children. The Administrator Karachi said that polio vaccines can save your children from lifelong disability.

"Do your part to make the anti-polio campaign a success as together we can protect our children, our future generations and their future," he said in a message. He said that we have to support the government for the better future of our country and nation.

Earlier in a meeting with UNICEF representatives, Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his message to the citizens said that the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio be made successful. He said that more than 2.3 million children will be vaccinated against polio during the polio eradication campaign in Karachi starting September 20, during which implementation of Coronavirus SOPs will be ensured.

The Administrator Karachi said that anti-polio is a national goal to which our children have a future. We will continue our efforts to eradicate polio with the cooperation and collaboration of other international organisations. He hoped that the fruits of the campaign launched for the eradication of polio would soon reach the people of Pakistan and as a result of these efforts our country would soon be free of polio.

