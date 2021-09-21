TSX hits one-month low

TORONTO: Canada's main stock index touched a one-month low on Monday, weighed by lower oil prices, as investors eyed a federal election where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could cling to power although he looked set to lose his bid for a majority. At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.27% and on course for its worst session since July. Canadian equities were on track to snap a seven-month winning streak in September as domestic uncertainty related to the federal election adds to jitters from falling commodity prices and signs of a slowdown in global growth.

Trudeau, who has a minority administration, last month triggered the vote two years early as opinion polls showed him far ahead of the opposition. But he failed to maintain his big lead as unhappiness about the early call grew.