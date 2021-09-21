Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Saturday (September 18, 2021). ====================================...
21 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Saturday (September 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,956.20
High: 4,984.65
Low: 4,929.27
Net Change: (-) 24.97
Volume ('000): 172,782
Value ('000): 6,727,640
Makt Cap 1,135,844,184,238
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,243.98
NET CH. (-) 16.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,606.64
NET CH. (+) 10.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,555.19
NET CH. (+) 10.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,795.50
NET CH. (-) 20.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,158.78
NET CH. (-) 19.60
------------------------------------
As on: 20-September-2021
====================================
