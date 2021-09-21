KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,956.20 High: 4,984.65 Low: 4,929.27 Net Change: (-) 24.97 Volume ('000): 172,782 Value ('000): 6,727,640 Makt Cap 1,135,844,184,238 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,243.98 NET CH. (-) 16.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,606.64 NET CH. (+) 10.84 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,555.19 NET CH. (+) 10.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,795.50 NET CH. (-) 20.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,158.78 NET CH. (-) 19.60 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021