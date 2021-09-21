ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Gatron (industries) Ltd                18-09-2021   11:30
Rupali Polyester Limited               21-09-2021   12:30
Berger Paints Limited                  21-09-2021   10:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd         21-09-2021   11:00
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd       21-09-2021   15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd           21-09-2021   11:15
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                  21-09-2021   11:30
Towellers Limited                      21-09-2021   12:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd                21-09-2021   11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd                    22-09-2021   11:00
Orix Modaraba                          22-09-2021   11:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                    22-09-2021   12:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd                22-09-2021   15:30
NetSol Technologies Ltd                22-09-2021   15:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited                 22-09-2021   11:00
Habib Bank Limited                     23-09-2021   12:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd                 23-09-2021   15:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited                23-09-2021   14:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd              23-09-2021   10:00
Byco Petroleum Pakisan Ltd             23-09-2021   14:30
At-Tahur Limited                       23-09-2021   11:15
JDW Sugar Mills Limited                23-09-2021   11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd     23-09-2021   11:00
Sapphire Fibres Ltd                    23-09-2021   15:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd             23-09-2021   12:30
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd         23-09-2021   16:00
Biafo Industries Ltd                   23-09-2021   11:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd                  23-09-2021   09:00
Fateh Industries Ltd                   23-09-2021   09:30
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd            23-09-2021   14:00
Hum Network Limited                    23-09-2021   11:00
Hum Network Limited                    23-09-2021   12:00
Hum Network Limited                    23-09-2021   13:00
MACPA C Films Limited                  23-09-2021   15:15
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd             23-09-2021   11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited                23-09-2021   11:00
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd                 23-09-2021   10:30
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd    23-09-2021   11:30
Dewan Cement Limited                   23-09-2021   17:30
First IBL Modaraba                     24-09-2021   11:00
Silkbank Limited                       24-09-2021   09:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd                24-09-2021   16:00
Orient Rental Modaraba                 24-09-2021   11:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd           24-09-2021   14:30
Dawood Equities Limited                24-09-2021   17:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd        24-09-2021   18:00
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd         24-09-2021   17:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd      24-09-2021   19:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd         24-09-2021   15:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd                     24-09-2021   16:00
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd              24-09-2021   20:00
Buxly Paints Limited                   25-09-2021   10:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd                25-09-2021   11:30
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd               25-09-2021   12:45
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd     25-09-2021   15:00
Drekkar Kingsway Limited               27-09-2021   11:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd      27-09-2021   17:00
Blessed Textiles Limited               27-09-2021   11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd              27-09-2021   12:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd              27-09-2021   10:00
Fecto Cement Limited                   29-09-2021   11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd               30-09-2021   09:00
Olympia Mills Limited                  04-10-2021   11:00
Hafiz Limited                          06-10-2021   11:30
=========================================================

