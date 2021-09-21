Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
21 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 21-09-2021 12:30
Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-09-2021 11:00
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 21-09-2021 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-09-2021 11:15
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Towellers Limited 21-09-2021 12:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd 22-09-2021 11:00
Orix Modaraba 22-09-2021 11:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 22-09-2021 12:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 22-09-2021 15:30
NetSol Technologies Ltd 22-09-2021 15:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-09-2021 11:00
Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 23-09-2021 15:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 23-09-2021 14:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 10:00
Byco Petroleum Pakisan Ltd 23-09-2021 14:30
At-Tahur Limited 23-09-2021 11:15
JDW Sugar Mills Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 23-09-2021 15:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 12:30
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 16:00
Biafo Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 23-09-2021 09:00
Fateh Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 09:30
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 23-09-2021 14:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 13:00
MACPA C Films Limited 23-09-2021 15:15
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 10:30
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:30
Dewan Cement Limited 23-09-2021 17:30
First IBL Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00
Silkbank Limited 24-09-2021 09:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 16:00
Orient Rental Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 24-09-2021 14:30
Dawood Equities Limited 24-09-2021 17:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 18:00
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 17:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 19:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 24-09-2021 15:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 24-09-2021 16:00
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 24-09-2021 20:00
Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 25-09-2021 11:30
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 25-09-2021 12:45
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 25-09-2021 15:00
Drekkar Kingsway Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 27-09-2021 17:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 12:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:00
Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
