KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30 Rupali Polyester Limited 21-09-2021 12:30 Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-09-2021 11:00 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 21-09-2021 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-09-2021 11:15 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Towellers Limited 21-09-2021 12:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Service Fabrics Ltd 22-09-2021 11:00 Orix Modaraba 22-09-2021 11:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 22-09-2021 12:00 Javedan Corporation Ltd 22-09-2021 15:30 NetSol Technologies Ltd 22-09-2021 15:30 Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-09-2021 11:00 Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 23-09-2021 15:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 23-09-2021 14:30 Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 10:00 Byco Petroleum Pakisan Ltd 23-09-2021 14:30 At-Tahur Limited 23-09-2021 11:15 JDW Sugar Mills Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 23-09-2021 15:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 12:30 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 16:00 Biafo Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 23-09-2021 09:00 Fateh Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 09:30 Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 23-09-2021 14:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 13:00 MACPA C Films Limited 23-09-2021 15:15 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 AKD Hospitality Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 10:30 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:30 Dewan Cement Limited 23-09-2021 17:30 First IBL Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00 Silkbank Limited 24-09-2021 09:30 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 16:00 Orient Rental Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 24-09-2021 14:30 Dawood Equities Limited 24-09-2021 17:00 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 18:00 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 17:00 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 19:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 24-09-2021 15:00 Karam Ceramics Ltd 24-09-2021 16:00 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 24-09-2021 20:00 Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 25-09-2021 11:30 Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 25-09-2021 12:45 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 25-09-2021 15:00 Drekkar Kingsway Limited 27-09-2021 11:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 27-09-2021 17:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 27-09-2021 11:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 12:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:00 Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021