21 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Macter International 30.06.2021 20% (F) 257.028 6.57 23.10.2021 16.10.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. to
AGM 23.10.2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd. 30.06.2021 120% (F) 2109.369 15.31 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Year End 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 30.06.2021 20% 6578.948 21.19 26.10.2021 19.10.2021
Year End 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 26.10.2021
TPL Trakket Limited 30.06.2021 NIL (120.202) (0.64) 18.10.2021 12.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.A.M. to
AGM 18.10.2021
Gatron (Industries) 30.06.2021 NIL 1,065.724 27.78 26.10.2021 19.10.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.30.A.M. to
AGM 26.10.2021
Suraj Cotton Mills 30.06.2021 100% 10% 2,558.521 63.43 27.10.2021 21.10.2021
Limited Year End Bonus Share 10.00.A.M. to
AGM 27.10.2021
Agha Steel 30.06.2021 5% Bonus 2,035.997 3.80 22.10.2021 15.10.2021
Industries Limited Year End Shares 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 22.10.2021
Thatta Cement 30.06.2021 2.5% 201.793 2.02 15.10.2021 08.10.2021
Company Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 15.10.2021
United Brands 30.06.2021 Nil 3.727 0.04 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Limited Year End 02.30.P.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 28.10.2021
Nishat Mills Limited 30.06.2021 40% 5,922.470 16.84 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 03.30.P.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
The Bank of Punjab - - - - 11.10.2021 04.10.2021
09.30.A.M. to
EOGM 10.10.2021
===============================================================================================================
