Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Macter International         30.06.2021     20% (F)       257.028      6.57        23.10.2021        16.10.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Year End                                              10.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               23.10.2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd.  30.06.2021     120% (F)      2109.369     15.31       28.10.2021        22.10.2021
                             Year End                                              11.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Ibrahim Fibres Limited       30.06.2021     20%           6578.948     21.19       26.10.2021        19.10.2021
                             Year End                                              11.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               26.10.2021
TPL Trakket Limited          30.06.2021     NIL           (120.202)    (0.64)      18.10.2021        12.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                              11.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               18.10.2021
Gatron (Industries)          30.06.2021     NIL           1,065.724    27.78       26.10.2021        19.10.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Year End                                              10.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               26.10.2021
Suraj Cotton Mills           30.06.2021     100% 10%      2,558.521    63.43       27.10.2021        21.10.2021
Limited                      Year End       Bonus Share                            10.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Agha Steel                   30.06.2021     5% Bonus      2,035.997    3.80        22.10.2021        15.10.2021
Industries Limited           Year End       Shares                                 11.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               22.10.2021
Thatta Cement                30.06.2021     2.5%          201.793      2.02        15.10.2021        08.10.2021
Company Limited              Year End                                              10.30.A.M.                to
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM               15.10.2021
United Brands                30.06.2021     Nil           3.727        0.04        28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Limited                      Year End                                              02.30.P.M.                to
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Nishat Mills Limited         30.06.2021     40%           5,922.470    16.84       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                              03.30.P.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
The Bank of Punjab           -              -             -            -           11.10.2021        04.10.2021
                                                                                   09.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   EOGM              10.10.2021
===============================================================================================================

