KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Macter International 30.06.2021 20% (F) 257.028 6.57 23.10.2021 16.10.2021 Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. to AGM 23.10.2021 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd. 30.06.2021 120% (F) 2109.369 15.31 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Year End 11.00.A.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 30.06.2021 20% 6578.948 21.19 26.10.2021 19.10.2021 Year End 11.00.A.M. to AGM 26.10.2021 TPL Trakket Limited 30.06.2021 NIL (120.202) (0.64) 18.10.2021 12.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.A.M. to AGM 18.10.2021 Gatron (Industries) 30.06.2021 NIL 1,065.724 27.78 26.10.2021 19.10.2021 Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.30.A.M. to AGM 26.10.2021 Suraj Cotton Mills 30.06.2021 100% 10% 2,558.521 63.43 27.10.2021 21.10.2021 Limited Year End Bonus Share 10.00.A.M. to AGM 27.10.2021 Agha Steel 30.06.2021 5% Bonus 2,035.997 3.80 22.10.2021 15.10.2021 Industries Limited Year End Shares 11.00.A.M. to AGM 22.10.2021 Thatta Cement 30.06.2021 2.5% 201.793 2.02 15.10.2021 08.10.2021 Company Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 15.10.2021 United Brands 30.06.2021 Nil 3.727 0.04 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Limited Year End 02.30.P.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 28.10.2021 Nishat Mills Limited 30.06.2021 40% 5,922.470 16.84 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.30.P.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 The Bank of Punjab - - - - 11.10.2021 04.10.2021 09.30.A.M. to EOGM 10.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

