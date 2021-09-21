ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Bank Alfalah Ltd                   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd    15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B  13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd        15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                    15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)         13-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd                16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B   15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)        15-09-2021     24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                18-09-2021   24-09-2021   52.5%(i)      16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd        11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B  16-09-2021     25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021     28-09-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Ltd            22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)        20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021     29-09-2021
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd *  23-09-2021   29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd             25-09-2021   29-09-2021   20%(ii)       23-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal Ltd                  23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)        22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021     30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd   29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#                27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)        23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#      02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                08-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)        01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)       04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                     07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First P rudential Modaraba         30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B  06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B    06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                          15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)     06-10-2021     16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)        07-10-2021     16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**       08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)       13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B          13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                   15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B   13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)       14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F)        14-10-2021     21-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd.-Preference                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)                       25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)       15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd            18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)        14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B   18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)        11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)       19-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd.     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)        19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dawood L awrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)    20-10-2021
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd   22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                          29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd                24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B  21-10-2021     30-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                                              97.19916%R
Modaraba Al-Mali                                             331%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Fitch Solutions sees real GDP growth at 4.2pc

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories