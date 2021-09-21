Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
21 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Saturday (September 18, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.96 7.46
2-Week 7.02 7.52
1-Month 7.09 7.59
3-Month 7.32 7.57
6-Month 7.50 7.75
9-Month 7.66 8.16
1-Year 7.82 8.32
==========================
Data source: SBP
