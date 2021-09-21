Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Saturday (September 18, 2021)....
21 Sep 2021
****LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Saturday (September 18, 2021).****
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07075 0.07163 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07338 0.07175 0.11088 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08350 0.08388 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10188 0.09750 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.12388 0.11575 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.15225 0.14938 0.27525 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.22438 0.22250 0.37850 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.