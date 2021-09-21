ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

U.S. yields tumble as Evergrande fears boost safe-haven appeal

Reuters Updated 21 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as fears that property developer China Evergrande Group might default deepened a global equity sell-off and spurred investors to buy safe-haven bonds.

Treasury prices rallied, pushing yields on the benchmark 10-year note down 6.4 basis points to 1.3057pc as the main stock indexes on Wall Street fell more than 2pc.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Evergrande plunged as much as 19pc to more than 11-year lows, raising concerns about the health of China's economy and the potential impact on other markets.

Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the financial system if not stabilised.

Bond prices rose and their yields fell further as stocks sold off, but the reaction in Treasuries was still muted as bond traders already were positioned for a sell-off, Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, said.

The 10-year yield on Friday hit two-month highs as investors anticipated major central banks would start providing clues about tapering during a busy week for policy-setters, including the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting Tuesday.

US Treasury rally resumes, yields hit new 5-month lows

"A lot of people that are not yet willing to buy in front of the FOMC on Wednesday. It just seems like a low payoff event because if you think about it, what could send rates fundamentally lower from here?" Vogel said.

"There's possible upside in buying today, particularly if China comes back ... to support its markets overnight," he said. "Then you've got some downside risk to committing here today."

Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC, said the severity of risk that Evergrande poses may be overblown as many people outside of China were unfamiliar with the company's problems before last week.

"Evergrande, frankly, to me feels more like a topic of conservation than a salient market risk," Simons said. "At the end of the day, China is not going to allow this to spiral out of control."

The 30-year Treasury bond yield dropped 6.6 basis points to 1.8444pc.

US Treasury yields continue fall as economic worries persist

Analysts expect the Fed to open the door to reducing its monthly bond purchases while tying any actual change to U.S. job growth.

"In order to get a November announcement, there probably needs to be a hint of that in the statement that's coming out this week," Simons said.

The Fed's reverse repo facility, which offers approved money managers the option to lend money overnight to the U.S. central bank in return for Treasury collateral, set a record $1.224 trillion on Monday. Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase agreement market were at five basis points.

A record amount in the reverse repo speaks to an abundance of cash in bank coffers with nowhere to go.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.8 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis points at 0.216pc.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482pc.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.305pc, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.31pc a year for the next decade.

U.S. Treasury yields China's economy U.S. jobs U.S. central bank

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. yields tumble as Evergrande fears boost safe-haven appeal

First hike in over 2 years: SBP raises key interest rate by 25 basis points

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

NZC CEO says 'will discuss' financial compensation aspect with PCB

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Read more stories