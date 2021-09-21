ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Sep 21, 2021
Petrol pricing: It’s 2021, get it right

BR Research 21 Sep 2021

For the umpteenth time, the petrol price revision led to quite a storm. Apart from the usual banter on the “all-time high” there was an added flavor of how the consumers were robbed by the government, acting against the regulator’s summary. The summary has long been the favorite talking point, as the big, bold, and red tickers are flashed on the TV screens every 15 days.

It would be much simpler and make more sense if Ogra were to issue the price summary based on maximum Petroleum Levy limit and standard GST, instead of the prevailing rates. Tax on petroleum is a function of crude oil price in Pakistan – and keeps on changing depending on the government’s capacity to pass on. Here is where a deviation on the higher side leads to much criticism.

Before making the point on what makes petrol price, there is no sympathy for the incumbents, because the very people running the show today, chose the role the opposition is playing today. Taxing petrol was once linked to corruption going higher. That is now biting the very people. It is not that they never knew, they just chose to politicize and are rightly at the receiving end today.

Total tax incidence on petrol today is 15 percent. The average for last five years is 30 percent. The tax incidence at 10.5 percent last month was the lowest in more than five years. The tax on petrol has gone as high as 57 percent only last year in June. This government has had the fortune and misfortune (in no particular order) of levying the highest and lowest tax rates in two years. That is how volatile petroleum tax is.

The last two months have seen the highest base price for petrol in rupee terms, as higher commodity price combines with the weakening rupee. The ex-refinery to Arab light ratio has also increased, as a result of increased import duty on petroleum products, levied in the FY22 budget. Rs10-10.5per liter are the margins on the current base price of Rs95/ltr. If the government were to drop all taxes today, petrol would still be selling at Rs106/ltr. That is how much the equation has changed. Explaining petroleum pricing will never get old, it seems. And for the impact and optics petrol prices have, it is worth repeating.

OGRA petrol price petroleum levy Petrol pricing

