ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russian rouble sinks to 3-week low after parliamentary election

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slid to a three-week low versus the dollar on Monday as the results of a three-day parliamentary election were finalised, pushed lower by global risk-averse sentiment ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Already weaker on the day, the rouble lost more ground after reports emerged of a gunman opening fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, killing at least six people and wounding many others.

By 1228 GMT, the rouble was down 0.9% against the dollar at 73.49, earlier shedding more than 1% to hit 73.59, its weakest mark since Aug. 30.

It had lost 0.7% to trade at 86.05 versus the euro .

"With few drivers for growth, an ailing external background, and indices floating near all-time highs, prospects for the local market this week look slim," said BCS Global Markets.

Russia's ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, retained its parliamentary majority after an election and a sweeping crackdown on its critics, but opponents alleged widespread fraud.

Rouble steady against dollar, euro as Russians go to the polls

"Markets will likely ignore the results of State Duma elections unless announcing the results is followed by statements from the West about their non-acceptance (which is unlikely to happen)," Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, wrote in a note to investors.

A possible increase in protest sentiment following the election would also harm the rouble, said Alor Broker in a note.

Investors are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 meeting, bracing for the Fed to take another step towards tapering stimulus.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.2% at $73.73 a barrel.

Risk-averse sentiment was also pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.7% to 1,697.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% lower at 3,958.4 points, moving further away from an all-time high 4,081.98 points reached last week.

Metals and mining companies were hit particularly hard. The Russian government is considering imposing a mineral extraction tax (MET) which could add billions of roubles to the state budget, sources have told Reuters.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble sinks to 3-week low after parliamentary election

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

NZC CEO says 'will discuss' financial compensation aspect with PCB

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Government focused on making Islamabad 100% vaccinated: Dr Faisal Sultan

Read more stories