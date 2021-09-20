NZC CEO says ready to discuss financial compensation with PCB for lost revenue

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White has shown willingness to compensate for the financial losses incurred by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after its team abruptly abandoned the tour last week.

The Black Caps left PCB ruing for commercial and reputational losses when they called off their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years on the day it was supposed to start.

Now that the dust began to settle, the NZC CEO wants to mend the fences with Pakistan after leaving them in a lurch.

“We’ve got a very close working relationship with Pakistan Cricket. We’d like to think that over the next few days, weeks and months that we’ll work through this to ensure that we play the content that we’ve missed out on and we continue our close working relationship,” White said as quoted by New Zealand media website Stuff.

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

“Then there is also the prospect of the PCB wanting to be compensated for lost revenue, which would be discussed in due course,” he added.

He also expressed readiness to rescheduling the series but shied away from giving a timeline for when it would be possible due to their "pretty tight" Future Tour Programme (FTP).

White hoped that New Zealand’s decision to abandon the tour would not haunt them back when the time comes for Pakistan to tour their shores.

New Zealand flew to Dubai on Saturday after cancelling the tour to Pakistan due to "credible and direct" threats to them, which were undisclosed to PCB despite repeated requests.

Speaking to media on the matter, White had said that there was no way they could have stayed in the country after receiving the threat alert from ‘Five Eyes’ – an intelligence-sharing network of five countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Black Caps arrive in Dubai abandoning Pakistan tour

“What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team," White said. "We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers.

“Unfortunately, given the advice we'd received, there was no way we could stay in the country.”

Regretting the Kiwis' decision, the PCB CEO Wasim Khan said on Sunday, “you have to trust the security agencies of the country that you are touring.”

“While harming the relations between the two boards, the decision will have far-reaching consequences,” he said, noting that New Zealand's players and security officials had expressed confidence over Pakistan's security arrangements.