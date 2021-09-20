At least eight killed, 10 injured during shootout in Upper Dir, KPK

At least eight people were killed and 10 others injured in a shootout at Upper Dir's Bandagai located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday morning, Aaj News reported.

The police have reached the crime scene and cordoned it off. The injured are being shifted to Peshawar. As per reports, a fight broke out between two parties during the meeting of a jirga.

As per police, the jirga was going on to settle an old dispute over the construction of a road between the two groups.

Last week, eight people were killed and 12 more were injured when two rival parties exchanged fire over a land dispute during a funeral prayer in Toormang, Lower Dir.