All eyes on SBP as Monetary Policy Committee set to announce key interest rate

All eyes are set on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that is due to announce the monetary policy today (Monday) for the next two months, seeking to strike a balance between higher growth and taming Pakistan's trade deficit as well as countering inflation.

The announcement would be made at 4:30 pm (PST), said the SBP. While some market participants have said they expect the central bank to maintain the key interest rate at 7%, a greater divide has been visible with some seeing a hike of 25 basis points.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index also retreated close to 0.8% in intra-day trading (at 2:30 pm).

The policy rate was last changed in June 2020, when the Monetary Policy Committee of the SBP decided to cut it by 100 basis points, bringing it to 7%. Since then, it has kept it unchanged.

Back then, the MPC noted that the priority of monetary policy shifted toward supporting growth and employment amid a slowdown in the domestic economy.

Upcoming MPC: Majority expect status quo but a greater divide is now visible

However, the expectation of an interest-rate hike has gathered some momentum in recent weeks with rupee depreciation and a widening current account deficit influencing expectations of the path SBP would take in the coming months.

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) increased to $1.48 billion in August 21, a massive 81% month-on-month increase from $0.814 billion, showed data on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per a poll conducted by Capital Stake, 50% of the participants anticipate the policy rate to increase, while 46% expect the rate to remain unchanged.

“Although we expect the SBP to maintain status quo, the possibility of 25bps hike cannot be ruled out which may result in a slight decrease in the benchmark index as an immediate reaction,” said AKD Securities.

Another poll by Topline Securities last week conveyed that about 65% of the participants are expecting no change in the policy rate in the upcoming MPC, compared to 89% in the previous poll.

One-fourth of the participants expect an increase of 25bps, while 10% of the participants anticipate an increase of 50bps or above. None of the participants expect a cut in the policy rate, added the report.

Topline Securities itself expects a 25 bps increase in the policy rate in Sept 2021 MPS, “given the recent vulnerabilities in the current account, higher-than-expected SPI readings suggesting no let down in CPI inflation and the start of discussions with the IMF on resumption of the program”.

