ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
GGGL 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.3%)
GGL 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.64%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 151.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.11%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.17%)
UNITY 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble sinks to near two-week low after parliamentary election

  • The rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 73.42, its weakest mark since Sept. 8
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell to a near two-week low versus the dollar on Monday as the results of a three-day parliamentary election were finalised, hurt by limited risk appetite globally as investors awaited a US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Already weaker on the day, the rouble lost more ground after reports emerged of a gunman opening fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, killing five and wounding six others.

By 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 73.42, its weakest mark since Sept. 8.

It had lost 0.6% to trade at 85.95 versus the euro.

"With few drivers for growth, an ailing external background, and indices floating near all-time highs, prospects for the local market this week look slim," said BCS Global Markets.

Russia's ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, retained its parliamentary majority after an election and a sweeping crackdown on its critics, but opponents alleged widespread fraud.

Risks for the rouble in the wake of Duma elections include a possible increase in protest sentiment and any non-recognition of the results by the West, said Alor Broker in a note.

Investors are focused on the US Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 meeting, bracing for the Fed to take another step towards tapering stimulus.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $74.54 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.9% to 1,711.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% lower at 3,989.6 points, moving further away from an all-time high 4,081.98 points reached last week.

Rouble US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble sinks to near two-week low after parliamentary election

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Read more stories