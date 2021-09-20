ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
GGGL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.49%)
GGL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.64%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.17%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, US Gulf output

  • The dollar rallied to its highest in a month on Monday as pending catastrophe at developer China Evergrande added to a cautious mood and as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

LONDON: Oil dropped more than $1 a barrel to below $75 on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the US dollar, while more US Gulf oil output came back online in the wake of two hurricanes.

The dollar rallied to its highest in a month on Monday as pending catastrophe at developer China Evergrande added to a cautious mood and as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week.

"Far East stock markets and the strong dollar are affecting oil," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "Nonetheless, unless all hell breaks loose, the positive sentiment ought to prevail."

Brent crude fell 76 cents, or 1%, to $74.58 at 0815 GMT, having dropped as low as $74.26 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined 89 cents, or 1.2%, to $71.08.

A stronger dollar makes US dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and generally reflects higher risk aversion, which tends to weigh on oil prices.

Brent has gained 44% this year, supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies and some recovery in demand after last year's pandemic-induced collapse.

Oil had gained additional support from supply shutdowns in the US Gulf of Mexico due to the two recent hurricanes, but as of Friday producing companies had just 23% of crude production offline, or 422,078 barrels per day.

"US production in the Gulf of Mexico, which had been shut down as a result of the hurricane, is gradually returning to the market," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.

A rise in the US rig count, an early indicator of future output, to its highest since April 2020 also kept a lid on prices.

Brent oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, US Gulf output

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Read more stories