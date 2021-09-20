ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.16%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.02%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.03%)
GGL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TELE 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.45%)
TRG 172.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.4%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil targets $81.74-$86.74 range in Q4

  • The resistance at $77.12 is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $77.12 per barrel next quarter, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards the $81.74-$86.74 range.

The uptrend from $15.98 observed closely two sets of retracements. One is on the downtrend from $86.74, the other on a longer trend from $147.50.

The resistance at $77.12 is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline.

These resistances stopped the uptrend and triggered a steep correction towards $66.22 last quarter.

With this correction having been almost reversed, the uptrend may have resumed. The trend has been developing within a narrow channel, which suggests a target of $86.74.

The trend followed a long-term correction from $147.5, which ended at $15.98.

The uptrend is expected to at least extend into a zone of $81.74-$97.26, as it has developed far above the 38.2% retracement of $66.22.

The wave pattern indicates the progress of a wave e, which is supposed to be roughly equal to the wave a. Based on this assumption, the wave e may travel close to $97.26.

It is not very clear if the resistance at $77.12 could cause the second correction.

Most likely, such a correction would be limited to $70.04, if it occurs.

A detailed study on the daily chart reveals a target of $85.17, the 161.8% projection level of an uptrend from $35.74. Even though oil failed to break the resistance at $77.96 in its first attempt, it is approaching this level again.

Based on this behaviour, the uptrend does not seem to have ended at the July 6 high of $77.84. The pattern from the August 23 low of $64.60 looks like a pennant, which has been confirmed, suggesting a lower target of $80.

Signals on both weekly and daily charts are bullish. Support is at $73.50, a break below which could cause a fall into the $66.29-$70.75 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil targets $81.74-$86.74 range in Q4

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories