ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.21%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.98%)
GGL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
TELE 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.4%)
TRG 172.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.49%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares fall over 1% as miners, energy stocks weigh

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.4% to its lowest in two months, before trading 1.2% lower at 7,311.8 as at 0137 GMT
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Australian shares fell more than 1% on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight mining and energy stocks hurt by weak underlying commodity prices, while tech stocks tracked weakness on the Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.4% to its lowest in two months, before trading 1.2% lower at 7,311.8 as at 0137 GMT.

Benchmark iron ore futures slumped on Friday, as Beijing considered including more cities in its environmental controls, which would lead to reduction in steel production to meet China's accelerated de-carbonization efforts.

Australia shares rise most in over six weeks as virus curbs ease

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 3.4% to their lowest in more than nine and a half months. Mining giant Rio Tinto fell 2.3% to its lowest in 10 months, while BHP Group also dropped 3.6% to its lowest in nearly 10 months.

Energy stocks were down 2.1%, with Santos Ltd losing 2.8%, followed by Viva Energy Group shedding 2.7% as oil prices fell on Friday after energy companies in the US Gulf of Mexico restarted production.

Wall Street on Friday ended sharply lower in a broad sell-off as rising US Treasury yields pressured market-leading growth stocks.

Taking cues from Wall Street, the Australian technology stocks shed 1.8%, led by Iress Ltd, down 3.2% and Xero Ltd falling 3.1%.

In contrast, energy infrastructure firm AusNet Services soared as much as 22.2%, after it received a non-binding bid from an infrastructure affiliate of Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management, which valued AusNet at A$9.57 billion ($6.95 billion).

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.7% to 13,138.74.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6% at 30500.05.

Australian shares Rio Tinto S&P/ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares fall over 1% as miners, energy stocks weigh

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories