ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.32%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
GGGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
GGL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.31%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 151.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.44%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.8%)
SNGP 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
TELE 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.36%)
TRG 172.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.46%)
UNITY 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.21%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Honda targets annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in US from 2024

  • Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: Honda Motor Co's US unit said on Monday it is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue sport utility vehicle when it goes to market in 2024.

Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040.

It comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month setting a target to make half of all new passenger vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles.

The Honda Prologue is being co-developed with General Motors Co and is based on the Detroit automaker's Ultium platform, a modular platform and battery system. Honda and GM are also co-developing an electric Acura-brand SUV.

GM will assemble the Prologue and the Acura SUV -- both of which will go on sale in 2024 -- but Honda has not disclosed which plant will build the vehicles or the name or volume targets for the Acura.

Following the GM-built models, Honda will introduce a series of electrified vehicles through 2030 based on the Honda developed e-Architecture, a new EV platform led by Honda, and will assemble electric vehicles at Honda plants in North America.

Dave Gardner, executive vice president of national operations at American Honda Motor Co, said in a statement Honda will initially focus Prologue sales on California and other states like Texas and Florida.

He said Honda plans to add hybrid-electric systems to more US models. "Our strategy is focused on introducing a higher percentage of hybrids in core models in the near term, making a committed effort to achieve higher volume leading to the introduction of our Honda Prologue," Gardner said.

United States North America Honda Motor Prologue sport utility vehicle

