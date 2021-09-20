Futures spread declines by 123bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 123bps to 12.81 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 36.3 percent to 116.03 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 182.12 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 11.2 percent and stood at Rs 5.84 billion during this week.

