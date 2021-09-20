ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

NNI 20 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), the world's biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24. This was stated by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram in an interview with Associate Press of Pakistan in New York.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session. He said Pakistan's policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad's views on the major global economic and political issues.

Pakistan will never allow its soil to destabilize Afghanistan: Munir Akram

The ambassador said throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world's attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the Assembly's high level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high level meeting on Energy.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UNSG, address think tanks and interact with Pakistani community, businessmen and media.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi foreign minister Munir Akram UNGA session PM to address UNGA Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN General Assembly session Pakistan's policy statement

Comments

1000 characters

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

First fleet of 40 Green Line buses arrives at Karachi port

Pakistan participates in multinational drill 'Bright Star' in Egypt

PM Imran to virtually address 76th UNGA session on September 24

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations notified

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Read more stories