PM to address UNGA session on 24th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), the world's biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24. This was stated by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram in an interview with Associate Press of Pakistan in New York.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session. He said Pakistan's policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad's views on the major global economic and political issues.

Pakistan will never allow its soil to destabilize Afghanistan: Munir Akram

The ambassador said throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world's attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the Assembly's high level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus group on Security Council reform, and a high level meeting on Energy.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UNSG, address think tanks and interact with Pakistani community, businessmen and media.