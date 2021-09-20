ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
MPS today

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will unveil its monetary policy today (Monday) for the next two months. The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on September 20, 2021 at SBP Karachi to review the performance of key economic indicators and decide about the Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement.

The committee in its last meeting held on 27th July 2021, decided to maintain the policy rate at 7 percent to support economic growth.

Encouraged by 'positive developments', SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

However, the MPC has already said that it will carefully monitor the developments affecting medium-term prospects for inflation, financial stability and growth and is prepared to respond appropriately, as and when required.

