ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Pakistan

PML-N, PPP slam govt for criticising ECP

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sunday came down hard on the government, saying the government ministers are out to blackmail the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reacting to the presser by information minister Fawad Chaudhary in which he accused the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja of calling the shots on the orders of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government is bent upon blackmailing the ECP to get relief in foreign funding case involving the prime minister.

She said that the CEC and the ECP members are explaining the law and the constitution but the "selected government and its handpicked ministers" are not ready to understand it, adding the sole reason behind blackmailing the ECP is nothing but to get relief in foreign funding case.

According to Article 10 of Election Act, she added, the ECP can take action against the ministers for whatever they are doing against the top electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

PPP spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that any attempt to blackmail the ECP is not acceptable, and the political parties especially the PPP will stand by the ECP. He said that the sole intention of the government is nothing but to rig the future elections, which will not be allowed.

He called upon the political parties, media, lawyers and the civil society to stand by the ECP, saying no government or individual has the right to blackmail a national institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

