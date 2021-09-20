PML-N, PPP slam govt for criticising ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sunday came down hard on the government, saying the government ministers are out to blackmail the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reacting to the presser by information minister Fawad Chaudhary in which he accused the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja of calling the shots on the orders of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government is bent upon blackmailing the ECP to get relief in foreign funding case involving the prime minister.

She said that the CEC and the ECP members are explaining the law and the constitution but the "selected government and its handpicked ministers" are not ready to understand it, adding the sole reason behind blackmailing the ECP is nothing but to get relief in foreign funding case.

According to Article 10 of Election Act, she added, the ECP can take action against the ministers for whatever they are doing against the top electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

PPP spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that any attempt to blackmail the ECP is not acceptable, and the political parties especially the PPP will stand by the ECP. He said that the sole intention of the government is nothing but to rig the future elections, which will not be allowed.

He called upon the political parties, media, lawyers and the civil society to stand by the ECP, saying no government or individual has the right to blackmail a national institution.

