2,580 new Covid-19 cases emerge across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) on Sunday said that the country recorded 2,580 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of the cases to 1,223,841.

With Sunday being the second consecutive day, the country reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 5 percent, health authorities have pointed out a decline in Covid-19 cases across the country.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 55,027 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,580 positive cases were detected.

Meanwhile, 71 more people lost their lives to the virus during the same period, taking the country's overall death toll to 27,206. The country's Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.6 percent.

Besides, the number of total active cases stands at 63,909 in Pakistan as of Sunday. At least 3,164 more people have recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,132,726. A day earlier, the number of total active Covid-19 cases fell to 64,564 as 2,512 more people tested positive for the virus, while 3,610 people made full recovery from the disease.

However, Pakistan had administered at least 70,402,987 doses of Covid-19 vaccines till September 18. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 16.3 percent of the country's population. During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 954,803 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 46 days to administer enough doses for another 10 percent of the population.

